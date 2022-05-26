AAA activates ‘Tow to Go’ during Memorial Day weekend

Floridians can get a safe drive home during Memorial Day weekend thanks to AAA.

AAA has activated its “Tow to Go” service in Florida, as well as Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Denver, Colorado, Charlotte, North Carolina, Fort Wayne, Indiana and Georgia (excluding Savannah) this coming weekend.

From Friday, May 27 at 6 p.m. through Tuesday, May 31 at 6 a.m., impaired drivers can get a free ride and tow home from AAA.

“Driving impaired is not worth the risk. It endangers you and the lives of everyone else on the roadway,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “AAA urges people to identify a safe ride home before they party, but know that Tow to Go is available as a last resort.”

Here’s how it works.

Impaired driver calls AAA at (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

A tow truck then transports that one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

While this service is free, AAA says drivers should treat “Tow to Go” as a backup plan.

28 people in the U.S. die in drunken-driving crashes every day, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That makes it one person every 52 minutes.

AAA says it has removed 25,000 impaired drivers from the road with this program.