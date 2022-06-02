90º

TRAFFIC ALERT: Fiery semitruck crash shuts down southbound I-75 in Marion County

Crash reported near mile marker 355

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

A fiery crash involving a semitruck Thursday afternoon forced the closure of all southbound lanes on I-75 in Marion County. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A fiery crash involving a semitruck Thursday afternoon forced the closure of all southbound lanes on Interstate 75 in Marion County.

The crash was reported near mile marker 355 around 3:34 p.m.

Drivers were advised by troopers to avoid the area as the crash is investigated. No other details have been released.

This crash is about 25 miles north of where another crash involving a semitruck early Thursday left a man dead, three others injured and shut down the interstate in both directions for hours.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

