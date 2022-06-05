TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal crash shuts down State Road 417 near Turnpike

A fatal crash on State Road 417 east of the Florida Turnpike Sunday morning forced the closure of southbound lanes from Landstar Boulevard past Boggy Creek Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol and Florida 511.

Troopers were dispatched at 2:53 a.m. to the crash at mile marker 14.5, records show. As of 9 a.m., all southbound lanes remained blocked, according to Florida 511.

It remains unclear at the time of this report if or how many other vehicles were involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest details.

Note: This map depicts the general location of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.