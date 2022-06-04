1 killed, 5 injured in rollover crash on State Road 520 in Orange County, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman passenger was killed and five people in the same SUV were injured Saturday morning after the driver struck another vehicle while attempting to change lanes on State Road 520 in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 5:08 a.m. near Nova Road, troopers said. According to a crash report, the SUV was traveling eastbound in the inside lane behind a second SUV traveling in the outside lane.

Troopers said the first SUV changed from the inside to the outside lane, and the front right of the car then struck the rear left of the second vehicle.

After the impact, the merging SUV veered off of the roadway and began to overturn, ejecting three of its six occupants, the report stated. None of the people in the overturned vehicle were wearing seatbelts, troopers said.

A 44-year-old Palm Bay woman, one of the passengers, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. The 48-year-old Rockledge man who was driving the SUV suffered critical injuries, an 18-year-old Palm Bay woman in a passenger seat was seriously injured, and three other passengers — a 24-year-old woman, a 21-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man, all of Palm Bay — received minor injuries, the report stated.

The driver of the other SUV — a 60-year-old woman from Noel, Missouri — was not injured in the crash, troopers said.

This crash is still being investigated.