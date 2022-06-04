56-year-old Kissimmee man struck, killed walking across US-192 in Osceola County, FHP says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man attempting to cross U.S. Highway 192 in Osceola County was struck by a car and killed early Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred eastbound at Locksley Lane at 2:25 a.m., where troopers said the 56-year-old Kissimmee man was walking south across U.S.-192 and was not in a marked crosswalk.

According to a crash report, the man entered the direct path of a sedan that struck him. Troopers said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the sedan — a 30-year-old Kissimmee man — was not injured, troopers said.

Troopers said the crash is still being investigated.