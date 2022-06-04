Troopers investigate hit-and-run that killed Orlando man, 64, crossing road in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 64-year-old Orlando man walking across a roadway in Orange County was struck by a car early Saturday and later died, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred southbound on South Orange Blossom Trail near La Quinta Drive at 12:30 a.m., troopers said.

According to a crash report, the man was hit while he was walking in a westerly direction across South Orange Blossom Trail, and troopers said he wasn’t in a marked crosswalk.

Following the collision, troopers said the driver who hit the man drove away. The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the report states.

No description of the vehicle could be provided at the time of this report.

Anyone with knowledge of the unknown vehicle was asked to contact FHP at 407-737-2213, or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.