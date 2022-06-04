Melbourne woman, 35, dies after crash with pole on I-95 in Brevard County, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Melbourne woman suffered fatal injuries in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Interstate 95 in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

At 6:22 a.m., the 35-year-old was traveling north in the center lane on I-95 when her car left the roadway for an unknown reason and collided with a pole near mile marker 193, troopers said.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to a crash report. Troopers said she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The fatal crash is still being investigated.

Note: This map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.