78º

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

Cocoa man riding bicycle dies after hit-and-run crash sends him into the Indian River, FHP says

Crash occurred on Merritt Island Causeway approaching Hubert Humphrey bridge, FHP says

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Brevard County, Merritt Island, Traffic
FHP cruiser (file) (WJXT 2020)

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – A 56-year-old man from Cocoa died Friday after he was struck by a car while riding a bicycle on the Merritt Island Causeway and fell into the Indian River, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 9:38 p.m. in westbound lanes approaching the Hubert Humphrey bridge, troopers said. As the man rode on the paved shoulder near Magnolia Avenue, an unknown vehicle in the outside lane failed to stay within the lines and the front of the vehicle struck the man, according to a crash report.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Troopers said the man was ejected from the bicycle into the Indian River, where he was later recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard and pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle that hit the man drove away, and troopers said they did not have a description for the vehicle at the time of this report.

Anyone with information about the vehicle was asked to contact FHP at 407-737-2213, or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

This crash is still being investigated.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

email