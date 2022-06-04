Cocoa man riding bicycle dies after hit-and-run crash sends him into the Indian River, FHP says

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – A 56-year-old man from Cocoa died Friday after he was struck by a car while riding a bicycle on the Merritt Island Causeway and fell into the Indian River, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 9:38 p.m. in westbound lanes approaching the Hubert Humphrey bridge, troopers said. As the man rode on the paved shoulder near Magnolia Avenue, an unknown vehicle in the outside lane failed to stay within the lines and the front of the vehicle struck the man, according to a crash report.

Troopers said the man was ejected from the bicycle into the Indian River, where he was later recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard and pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle that hit the man drove away, and troopers said they did not have a description for the vehicle at the time of this report.

Anyone with information about the vehicle was asked to contact FHP at 407-737-2213, or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

This crash is still being investigated.