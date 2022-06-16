96º

Powering up: Disney Imagineers light up ‘TRON’ canopy

Additional exterior work expected in coming months

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Walt Disney World Imagineers conduct show lighting testing on TRON Lightcycle / Run (waltdisneyimagineering/Instagram)

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World Imagineers continue to reach major milestones on TRON Lightcycle/Run, the highly-anticipated new attraction.

The roller coaster is under construction in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom.

Imagineers posted photos on social media Wednesday, showing the first steps of them testing the lighting on the attraction’s massive canopy.

“This curved-wave structure serves as the Upload Conduit to the Grid, where guests, known as Users, will race beneath on Lightcycles as they begin their competition,” Imagineers said in the post. “In preparation for the race, the Show Lighting team is hard at work testing the system and programming more than 1,200 fixtures across the surface.”

Walt Disney World Imagineers conduct show lighting testing on TRON Lightcycle / Run (waltdisneyimagineering/Instagram)

Disney Imagineering said even more show elements on the canopy and exterior plaza will be added in the coming months.

Back in May, Disney shared video showing the first of several tests for the ride vehicles moving at high speeds.

Disney has not given an opening date for the new attraction.

