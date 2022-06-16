EPCOT: ‘Harmonious’ nighttime spectacular to be streamed online

BAY LAKE, Fla. – In honor of World Music Day, Walt Disney World is preparing to livestream the EPCOT nighttime spectacular “Harmonious” on its streaming service Disney+.

The special performance will take place on June 21 at 9 p.m. EDT.

The live event will be hosted by Tony Award-winning performer and actress Idina Menzel (“Frozen,” “Frozen 2″) with special guest Auli’i Cravalho (”Moana”).

“‘Harmonious Live!’ will give viewers the best seat in the house to watch one of the largest nighttime spectaculars ever created at Disney Parks. Through an innovative combination of floating giant screens, choreographed moving fountains, lights, pyrotechnics and lasers, audiences can enter the amazing worlds inspired by ‘Moana,’ ‘Aladdin,’ ‘Coco,’ ‘The Lion King,’ ‘Mulan,’ and other classic stories,” Disney explained on its blog.

The show debuted in September 2021 for Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration.

Following the livestream, “Harmonious Live!” will be available on Disney+ for subscribers to watch anytime, the company said.

Disney+ also currently offers subscribers the chance to see the Illuminations show at Disneyland Paris, sunrises across Walt Disney World parks and so much more.

