Disney’s Minnie Van transportation service gets return date

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has announced its Minnie Van transportation service will be returning on June 29.

The Minnie Van service, which is operated through a partnership with ride-sharing service, Lyft, first debuted in 2017. The service was put on pause alongside a number of other things when the theme parks were forced to close in 2020.

“Minnie Van Service is one of the most convenient and personalized transportation options to choose from – with quick, point-to-point drop-offs and pick-ups around Walt Disney World, at prices that vary by route. It’s easy: Book by just opening your Lyft App and selecting a Minnie Van vehicle to pick you up,” Disney said on its blog.

Disney said the service accommodates up to six guests and provides two versatile car seats, so even the smallest of passengers can travel in style.

The Minnie Vans are just one of several forms of transportation across Walt Disney World. Guests can also use monorails, buses, Disney Skyliner or use walking paths.

Click here to learn more about the Minnie Van transportation service from the Walt Disney World website.

