SeaWorld Orlando shares first look at new surfing coaster

SeaWorld Orlando's newly-announced 2023 attraction, the 7th coaster at the park

ORLANDO, Fla. – Get ready to ride the waves in 2023 at SeaWorld Orlando.

The theme park on Friday showed off new video and renderings of its all-new roller coaster attraction.

“Guests are invited to get ready to feel the power of the Pacific right here in Florida, letting the waves propel them into a one-of-a-kind ocean adventure,” SeaWorld said.

See the roller coaster preview below.

SeaWorld Orlando 2023 Coaster Teaser

Back in April, SeaWorld teased fans on social media with an image of a roller coaster track showing up at the theme park. At the time, SeaWorld’s social team said it was nothing more than a large landscaping project.

Over the past several weeks, construction crews have cleared land previously used for SeaWorld Orlando’s festivals just north of Bayside Stadium.

Construction underway at SeaWorld Orlando (WKMG)

Last month, SeaWorld took the top spot for best theme park in the country, according to results in a new USA Today online poll. The park not only won for best theme park but also for its all-new attraction, Ice Breaker.

SeaWorld said it will announce details about this new attraction over the coming months.

