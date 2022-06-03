Universal Orlando raises prices for annual passes

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando Resort has increased the price on its annual and seasonal passes Friday.

Florida residents will see price increases of $25 to $40 based on the particular pass selected.

[TRENDING: TIMELINE: When, where tropical system will impact Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Universal Orlando raised the prices as the busy summer travel season begins at Central Florida theme parks.

See the new Florida resident prices below:

2-park seasonal annual pass – went from $299.99 to $324.99, $25 increase

2-park power annual pass – went from $349.99 to $374.99, $25 increase

2-park preferred annual pass – went from $399.99 to $439.99, $40 increase

2-park premier annual pass – went from $599.99 to $639.99, $40 increase

Each pass has a number of benefits that include free parking, early park admission, discounts on food and drinks and admission to special events and more.

Ad

Click here to learn more about annual and seasonal passes.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.