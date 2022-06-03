85º

BREAKING NEWS

Theme Parks

Universal Orlando raises prices for annual passes

Florida residents see $25 to $40 increase

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Tags: Universal Orlando, Universal Studios, Theme Parks
Universal Orlando annual pass (Universal Orlando)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando Resort has increased the price on its annual and seasonal passes Friday.

Florida residents will see price increases of $25 to $40 based on the particular pass selected.

[TRENDING: TIMELINE: When, where tropical system will impact Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Universal Orlando raised the prices as the busy summer travel season begins at Central Florida theme parks.

See the new Florida resident prices below:

  • 2-park seasonal annual pass – went from $299.99 to $324.99, $25 increase
  • 2-park power annual pass – went from $349.99 to $374.99, $25 increase
  • 2-park preferred annual pass – went from $399.99 to $439.99, $40 increase
  • 2-park premier annual pass – went from $599.99 to $639.99, $40 increase

Each pass has a number of benefits that include free parking, early park admission, discounts on food and drinks and admission to special events and more.

Click here to learn more about annual and seasonal passes.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Landon joined News 6 in 2017. He grew up in Southern Illinois and graduated from Southern Illinois University with a bachelors degree in TV and digital media. When he is not at work you can catch him at one of Orlando's theme parks or the beach. Before working at News 6 he worked for stations in Miami and Fort Myers.

email