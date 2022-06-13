RunDisney reveals themes for 2023 Princess Half Marathon Weekend races

BAY LAKE, Fla. – RunDisney has officially shared the themes for the 2023 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend.

Runners will lace up their shoes, or glass slippers, to take on a 5K, 10K, Half Marathon or the Disney Fairy Tale Challenge (10K and the Half Marathon).

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Next year is truly a magical time for the race weekend as it celebrates 15 years at Walt Disney World.

“For the anniversary weekend, we’re celebrating not only our favorite Disney Princesses, but the communities who support them. From the families we’re born into to the families we choose, and everything in between, this race weekend leads by example as we celebrate both our athletes and the people who lift them up,” runDisney said on its blog.

Ad

Take a look at some of the themes below.

Disney Princess 5K Race

Disney Princess 5K (runDisney)

Disney Princess 10K

Disney Princess 10K (runDisney)

Disney Princess Half Marathon

Disney Princess Half Marathon (runDisney)

Disney Fairy Tale Challenge

Disney Fairy Tale Challenge (runDisney)

The race weekend runs February 23-26, 2023.

Club runDisney registration opens June 17 at 10 a.m., while general registration opens June 21 at 10 a.m.

All the races will have virtual options with general registration opening June 24.

Click here to learn more.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.