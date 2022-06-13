Disney’s Cirque du Soleil show offers Florida resident ticket deal

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Cirque du Soleil is offering Florida residents discounted tickets on its show “Drawn to Life” at Disney Springs.

Now through Oct. 1, Florida residents can purchase up to eight tickets at a discounted rate in ticket tier categories 2 and 3. Florida resident category 2 tickets begin at $104, normally $119; and category 3 tickets begin at $87, normally $99 per ticket.

[TRENDING: Pulse survivor Brandon Wolf reflects on tragedy 6 years later | Become a News 6 Insider ]

Ad

Tickets may be purchased online or at the box office at Disney Springs.

All tickets purchased with the Florida resident offer must be picked up at will call at the box office. A proof of Florida residency will be required to obtain tickets.

The discounted tickets are blocked out July 1-5, Sept. 2-5 and 10.

“Drawn to Life” opened to audiences back in November. The show revolves around the character Julie, a determined girl who discovers an unexpected letter by her Disney animator father: an unfinished animation. As she dives into the inner world of animation guided by a surprising pencil, Julie embarks on an inspiring quest filled with childhood Disney memories.

Click here to learn more and to buy tickets.

Ad

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.