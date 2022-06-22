Mirabel from ‘Encanto’ to make Walt Disney World debut alongside popular favorites

Mirabel from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ hit film “Encanto” will make her debut June 26, 2022, at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort

BAY LAKE, Fla. – We don’t talk about Bruno, but very soon, everyone at Walt Disney World will be talking about Mirabel.

That’s because the popular character from the film “Encanto” will be making her official debut in the “Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade” on June 26.

“The young hero from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ hit film ‘Encanto’ will join Miguel from ‘Coco,’ Nick and Judy from ‘Zootopia,’ Max, Goof, Moana and more as this super-sized cavalcade winds through the park several times each day,” Disney explained on its blog Wednesday.

The cavalcade begins in Frontierland before snaking through Liberty Square and then down Main Street U.S.A.

“Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade” (McReynolds)

Guests are encouraged to check the My Disney Experience app for showtimes each day.

The “Encanto” addition is one of just several entertainment news coming to Walt Disney World.

Starting on July 6, Disney said Minnie Mouse will join Mickey Mouse in Town Square Theater at Magic Kingdom Park.

Town Square Theater (WKMG)

Disney said the dynamic duo will be dressed in their 50th anniversary EARidecent outfits and will be ready for hugs, autographs and photos.

On July 10, Peter Pan will be flying in alongside Snow White to greet guests at the Magic Kingdom.

Then on July 6, families will once again be able to roast marshmallows and sing songs when Chip ‘N Dale’s Campfire Sing-A-Long at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground returns.

Chip 'N Dale's Campfire Sing-A-Long (Disney)

Over at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the Star Wars Launch Bay will reopen to Jedis and their families on July 17.

Guests will get the chance to explore immersive exhibits of costumes, models, concept artwork and actual Star Wars movie props inside. Chewbacca, BB-8 and Darth Vader will also be returning and available for photos inside.

BB-8 Greeting Guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios (Disney)

“In the coming months, a visit to Magic Kingdom Park will bring chances to meet Aladdin, Jasmine, Merida, Pooh, Tigger and Storybook Circus pals like The Great Goofini in Pete’s Silly Sideshow. Your favorite toys will be ready for playtime in Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Donald Duck and friends will rejoin their prehistoric party at ‘Donald’s Dino-Bash!’ in DinoLand U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park,” Disney concluded on its blog.

