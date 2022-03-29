85º

Theme Parks

Disney gives reopening date for Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue

Shows begin June 23

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Tags: Walt Disney World, Disney World, Theme Parks, Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue
Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue (Walt Disney World)

BAY LAKE, Fla. – The musical dinner show Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue is set to reopen to guests at Walt Disney World on June 23, the company announced Tuesday.

The show has been closed since Walt Disney World was forced to close its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

[TRENDING: Private ride inspector says 14-year-old who fell from Orlando drop tower too big to ride | 220 escaped animals reported to Florida wildlife officials since 2016, records show | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

“The Pioneer Hall Players and cast members will be welcoming back guests to this frontier-style family fun dining experience in Pioneer Hall at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground,” Disney described on its blog. “First debuting in 1974, Hoop-Dee-Doo will once again offer guests a rousing Wild West performance, singing, zany vaudeville comedy with lots of laughs and an unforgettable countrified feast full of fried chicken, smoked BBQ ribs, a variety of savory sides and of course, strawberry shortcake, yum!”

Disney said the show will return with a new script and scenery, but will stay true to the experience that generations have come to love.

Reservations for the show will be available starting May 26.

@disneyparks

HOOP-DEE-DOO MUSICAL REVUE IS RETURNING JUNE 23! WE REPEAT, JUNE 23! #Disney #DisneyParks #DisneyWorld #FortWilderness #FriedChicken #Musical

♬ original sound - Disney Parks

The show’s return this year is just the latest experience to make a comeback.

Over the past several weeks the Festival of Fantasy parade and ‘Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire’ returned to Magic Kingdom. Other shows coming back this year include “Fantasmic!” at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and “Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond” at Animal Kingdom.

Click here for more information about the Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Landon joined News 6 in 2017. He grew up in Southern Illinois and graduated from Southern Illinois University with a bachelors degree in TV and digital media. When he is not at work you can catch him at one of Orlando's theme parks or the beach. Before working at News 6 he worked for stations in Miami and Fort Myers.

email