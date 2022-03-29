Disney gives reopening date for Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue

BAY LAKE, Fla. – The musical dinner show Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue is set to reopen to guests at Walt Disney World on June 23, the company announced Tuesday.

The show has been closed since Walt Disney World was forced to close its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Pioneer Hall Players and cast members will be welcoming back guests to this frontier-style family fun dining experience in Pioneer Hall at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground,” Disney described on its blog. “First debuting in 1974, Hoop-Dee-Doo will once again offer guests a rousing Wild West performance, singing, zany vaudeville comedy with lots of laughs and an unforgettable countrified feast full of fried chicken, smoked BBQ ribs, a variety of savory sides and of course, strawberry shortcake, yum!”

Disney said the show will return with a new script and scenery, but will stay true to the experience that generations have come to love.

Reservations for the show will be available starting May 26.

The show’s return this year is just the latest experience to make a comeback.

Over the past several weeks the Festival of Fantasy parade and ‘Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire’ returned to Magic Kingdom. Other shows coming back this year include “Fantasmic!” at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and “Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond” at Animal Kingdom.

Click here for more information about the Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue.

