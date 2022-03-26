Disney World to bring back overseas workers in cultural representative program

ORLANDO, Fla. – Starting in August, workers from around the world will return to Disney’s Epcot World Showcase.

Disney announced Friday it was relaunching its cultural representative program, which went dormant in 2020 because of COVID-19.

The program brings in guest workers from around the world, who are able to share their culture and heritage with guests at Disney’s parks and resorts.

Disney said it is asking participants whose time with the program was shortened, canceled or waitlisted in 2020 to reapply, and then invite others to do so.

The first cultural representatives will come from Germany, Norway, Italy, France, the United Kingdom and Canada starting in August.

Disney says they will bring additional countries to the program once travel restrictions are cleared or applicants have CDC-authorized vaccine availability.

The new representatives will be housed at the new Flamingo Crossings Village on the west side of Disney property.