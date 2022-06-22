19 Central Florida restaurants make list of 100 top places to eat in state

The interior of Kadence, which made the list of Yelp's top 100 places to eat in Florida.

The online customer review site Yelp has released its list of the top 100 restaurants in the state and Central Florida businesses make up nearly a fifth of the list.

The restaurants cover a wide swath of Central Florida, stretching from Kissimmee to Palm Coast. They also represent a wide variety of cuisine, from Turkish cuisine to hot chicken and more.

Yelp compiled the list and rankings based on the volume of reviews and ratings given by customers, according to its website. Yelp added, “When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of April 20, 2022.”

Here are the Central Florida restaurants that made the cut and their ranking:

