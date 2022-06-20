Disney Wish cruise ship arrives at Port Canaveral

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – After months of anticipation, Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship has arrived in Port Canaveral.

The Disney Wish was welcomed at the port early Monday, with Disney characters and a pyrotechnic display.

When the Disney Wish sets sail this summer, it will be the newest Disney Cruise Line ship and will be filled with innovative new experiences steeped in Disney storytelling, including the first-ever Disney attraction at sea, immersive dining experiences themed to “Frozen” and Marvel, and a high-end lounge set in the Star Wars galaxy.

For children and young teens, the Disney Wish has a number of activities planned, including a completely reimagined Disney’s Oceaneer Club that will have a secret entrance directly from the Grand Hall. The ship will also have the Marvel Superhero Academy where young recruits will train alongside some of their favorite superheroes.

“The Wish has the ‘AquaMouse,’ which is the first ever Disney attraction at sea. It will fully immerse you with lots of fun in the middle of a mickey mouse cartoon,” said Walt Disney World Ambassador Ali Manion.

Hundreds of Disney World Cast Members gathered at Port Canaveral early Monday to welcome the new ship to port.

“It is truly an emotional moment. Something special, not only for Walt Disney Cruise Line but for the thousands that help make this all possible,” said Walt Disney Ambassador Raevon Redding.

The Disney Wish is the first of three new Disney Cruise Line ships to be built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany through 2025. All three ships will be powered by liquefied natural gas and, at approximately 144,000 gross tons, will be slightly larger than the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy.

“This is a historic moment. Our very first ship The Disney Magic pulled into Port Canaveral in 1998, so here we are 25 years later and the Wish is here today. All of the hours and the thousands of people who dreamed about this ship, designed and built it... It means a lot,” said Disney Cruise Lines Vice President of Communications Yolonda Cade.

The maiden voyage is scheduled July 14 and will include a water salute.

After completing its maiden voyage, the Disney Wish will sail three- and four-night itineraries from Port Canaveral to Nassau in the Bahamas and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay.