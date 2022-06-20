Gas prices drop in Florida. How low will they go?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gas prices dipped last week in Florida and -- for now -- $5 per gallon of gas is not likely in the state, according to AAA.

Florida gas prices averaged $4.82 per gallon on Sunday, decreasing 7 cents a gallon last week after reaching an all-time high of $4.89 per gallon. In addition, the national average price for regular unleaded is back below $5 a gallon.

The price drop came after the U.S. price of oil dipped 9% last week.

“Florida drivers are finally catching a break after several weeks of rising gas prices,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. “If this downward trend holds, gas price drops could accelerate, moving the state average back around $4.50 per gallon.”

Jenkins cautioned, however, that the fuel market remains extremely unstable and things can change very quickly.

“It’s looking less likely that the state average will surpass $5 a gallon, but the driving season is young,” he said.

Regional prices in Florida

Most expensive metro markets: West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($4.97); Fort Lauderdale ($4.88); Gainesville ($4.88)

Least expensive metro markets: Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($4.63); Pensacola ($4.65); Panama City ($4.69)

Ways to save on gasoline