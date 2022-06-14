2 sought after nearly 1,100 gallons of gas stolen in St. Cloud, police say

St. Cloud police search for 2 after nearly 1,100 gallons of gas stolen

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – St. Cloud police are looking for two men after nearly 1,100 gallons of diesel fuel was stolen earlier this month.

The St. Cloud Police Department said officers were notified on June 1 that 1,093 gallons of diesel were stolen at the Mobile gas station on Narcoossee Road.

Police said two pickup trucks involved had large tanks in the truck beds in order to carry all the fuel. The trucks are believed to be white Ford 250s, one with a black or dark-colored running board and the other with silver or light-colored running boards.

According to Sgt. Wayne Souza, gas station employees weren’t aware of the theft until they did inventory — that’s when they found approximately $6,000 worth of gas missing.

“Throughout the afternoon...the two trucks kind of take turns going through the same pump and then leaving and coming back again,” Souza said of the suspected thieves.

The department said the two pickup trucks were last seen traveling on Narcoossee Road.

Police said the first man suspected of stealing the fuel was wearing a white hat with the letter “R,” a neon-green long-sleeve shirt and light-colored blue jeans or gray sweatpants with white sneakers.

The second man is described as a Hispanic man who was wearing a fisherman’s hat, sunglasses and possibly a dark gray shirt.

“We just ask the citizens of St. Cloud to just be vigilant of your surroundings, certainly at gas stations,” Souza said. “And if you see anyone tampering with the pump that’s kind of unusual suspicious behavior, then please — don’t hesitate to call us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 407-891-6729.