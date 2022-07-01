‘Tiana’s Bayou Adventure’ to take over Splash Mountain at Disney’s Magic Kingdom in 2024

New rendering for the all-new Princess and the Frog attraction coming to Disney parks

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Disney Imagineers dropped a few new details about the planned reimagining of the Splash Mountain ride at Disney’s Magic Kingdom.

“Tiana’s Bayou Adventure” will open in late 2024 at Disney World and Disneyland, the Disney Parks blog announced Friday.

[TRENDING: Intruders shoot, critically wound woman at home near Winter Park, deputies say | Tropical Storm Bonnie forms in the Caribbean | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The new ride picks up where the 2009 film “The Princess and the Frog” left off. Guests will follow Princess Tiana, Prince Naveen and Louis the alligator through the bayou as they prepare for a Mardi Gras celebration, with new and returning characters and original music.

Imagineers described the new ride as a “love letter to New Orleans” during its presentation at ESSENCE Fest.

“Like the musical city that inspired this attraction, Tiana’s second act is about a community working in harmony to achieve something extraordinary,” said Charita Carter with Walt Disney Imagineering. “She reminds us of an immutable truth we can all relate to: ‘if you do your best each and every day, good things are sure to come your way.’”

To research the new attraction, Imagineers explored the city and the bayou, including historic sites, to get an understanding of the culture, art and music of the area.

Disney Imagineers said the attraction will feature new advanced storytelling techniques that feature state-of-the-art animatronics and immersive environments.

Ad

Disney has not said when Splash Mountain will close for the work to begin on the new attraction.