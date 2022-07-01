Inside look at the magical suites on the Disney Wish

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – When the Disney Wish sets sail on its maiden voyage in July, guests will take part in a number of magical new experiences from the worlds of Star Wars, Frozen, Marvel and so much more.

[TRENDING: Florida’s Freedom Week: Here’s a list of what to buy tax-free | Think it’s hotter when you walk the dog at night than you’re used to? Here’s why | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Among the exciting additions on the Disney Wish are some special new cabins and categories for families to choose from. For the first time ever, a suite will be found inside the ship’s iconic red Mickey Mouse funnel near the front of the ship.

Ad

Wish Tower Suite on Disney Wish (WKMG)

“It’s beautifully themed after the film ‘Moana,’ and what is very unique about it is that it’s in one of the ship’s funnels, a first in the industry, and the first time we have done that,” said Pilar Arroyos, Senior Manager of Marketing and Sales for Disney Cruise Line.

Wish Tower Suite on Disney Wish (WKMG)

During a tour on the christening cruise, media and a select number of guests were allowed inside to see the Wish Tower Suite.

Wish Tower Suite on Disney Wish (WKMG)

The two-story stateroom can sleep up to three people comfortably and includes four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, kitchen, dining area and beautiful staircase with gold accents.

Disney Tower Suite on Disney Wish (WKMG)

The suite provides a stunning wow factor unlike any other stateroom onboard the new ship. Each room, with their subtle hints to the Polynesian-inspired film “Moana,” simply proves that Disney Imagineers looked at every detail when designing it.

Disney Tower Suite on Disney Wish (WKMG)

“It’s a dream and a wish come true,” Arroyos explained. “When you walk in for the first time, when I walked in for the first time, it was an emotional moment.”

Ad

Princess Aurora suite on Disney Wish (WKMG)

In addition to the Wish Tower Suite, Disney Cruise Line is also introducing staterooms that celebrate the world of Disney Animation’s “Sleeping Beauty,” with two Princess Aurora Royal Suites and two Briar Rose Royal Suites.

Princess Aurora suite on Disney Wish (WKMG)

Each pair includes a single-floor option and a two-story configuration, the first of their kind for the Disney fleet.

Princess Aurora suite on Disney Wish (WKMG)

The two-story staterooms sleep up to six people and include two bedrooms, three bathrooms, kitchen, dining room, double sleeper sofa in the living room, veranda with a pool and a beautiful spiral staircase.

Princess Aurora suite on Disney Wish (WKMG)

New for the Disney Wish, Walt Disney Imagineers have created every stateroom with the soft, dreamlike worlds and restful imagery of enchanted Disney fairytales through glittering gold-leafed headboard murals and framed pieces commissioned exclusively for the Disney Wish.

Some staterooms themes include Princess Tiana, Cinderella, Frozen, Ariel and others.

Ad

“I hope families take home a wow factor, and memories that live with them for a lifetime and a huge desire to come back and to take in the beauty of the Disney Wish, and all of our ships in the Disney Cruise Line,” Arroyos concluded.