‘Ready to set sail:’ Disney debuts Disney Wish

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – Disney Cruise Line officially debuted its newest ship, the Disney Wish, at its Port Canaveral terminal Tuesday.

The company christened the ship in front of a select number of media, Disney executives and a livestream audience.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The christening ceremony kicked off with a video presentation from cast members onboard the new ship describing what a wish means to them. Shortly after, Disney’s CEO Bob Chapek gave a speech alongside Disney Parks, Experinces and Products chairman, Josh D’Amaro.

Christening ceremony for all-new Disney Wish at Port Canaveral. June 29, 2022 (WKMG)

“Like all the ships in our fleet, the Disney Wish is the best in class, purpose built to inspire a sense of delight and wonder. This ship is a celebration of nearly 100 years of Disney storytelling and excellence, and it brings fantastic worlds and beloved characters to life like never before,” Chapek described.

Ad

Christening ceremony for all-new Disney Wish at Port Canaveral. June 29, 2022 (WKMG)

Also helping in the celebration was actress, singer and voice actor for Tiana in Princess and the Frog, Anika Noni Rose. She helped sing a song that ushered in a list of compelling characters including characters from Toy Story, Frozen, Marvel and Star Wars.

Christening ceremony for all-new Disney Wish at Port Canaveral. June 29, 2022 (WKMG)

“This ship kicks off the largest expansion in Disney Cruise Line history. And I’ll tell you our future here it is boundless,” D’Amaro explained. “We’ll be welcoming two more ships to our fleet and a second tropical destination in the Bahamas. What does that mean? We can bring our ships to ports across the United States and to iconic destinations around the world.”

Near the end of the ceremony, three Make-A-Wish children, who are now the ship’s “godchildren,” recited the blessing, officially welcoming the ship to the fleet.

Ad

Disney Wish christening (WKMG)

At approximately 144,000 gross tons and 1,250 guest staterooms, the ship will be slightly larger than the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy. The Disney Wish will also be powered by liquified natural gas, or LNG, one of the cleanest-burning fuels available.

Disney Wish Christening at Port Canaveral (WKMG)

The Disney Wish will sail its maiden voyage a five-night cruise to Nassau, the Bahamas, and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay on July 14, 2022 from Port Canaveral.