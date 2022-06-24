Make-A-Wish children to be honored as godchildren of new Disney Wish ship

Disney Cruise Line is honoring all Make-A-Wish children, including past, present and future wish recipients, as godchildren of the Disney Wish. Redefining the longstanding maritime tradition of appointing a ship “godmother,” this is the first time in Disney Cruise Line history that children are being recognized in this prestigious role which symbolically bestows good fortune on the vessel and its travelers. (Disney)

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – Disney Cruise Line announced Friday that all Make-A-Wish children, including past, present and future wish recipients, will be honored as godchildren of the Disney Wish.

The all-new ship is scheduled to have its christening ceremony on June 29, with its maiden voyage carrying passengers to take place July 14 from Port Canaveral.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation helps fulfill life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Since the founding of the organization in 1980, Make-A-Wish has become the world’s leading children’s wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in the United States and in nearly 50 countries worldwide. Walt Disney World has a long-standing relationship with Make-a-Wish, partnering with them for more than four decades.

Through the partnership, the two organizations have helped grant more than 145,000 Disney-inspired wishes together.

Redefining the longstanding maritime tradition of appointing a ship “godmother,” this is the first time in Disney Cruise Line history that children are being recognized in this prestigious role, which symbolically bestows good fortune on the vessel and its travelers.

“Make-A-Wish children and their families are brave, determined, resilient, and some of the most inspirational people you could ever meet,” said Bob Chapek, CEO of the Walt Disney Company. “Wishing is a transformative experience that brings hope and joy, and it is our privilege to proudly recognize children who strive to overcome challenges as our Disney Wish godchildren. Working with Make-A-Wish to support children with critical illnesses and making magic when it is needed most will always be a priority for The Walt Disney Company.”

The godchildren of this ship will join the group of godmothers for the Disney Cruise Line fleet including Patty Disney, Tinkerbell, Jennifer Hudson and Mariah Carey.

“The selection of Make-A-Wish children as the godchildren of the Disney Wish is another example of how Disney and Make-A-Wish continue to find innovative ways to bring joy to the lives of wish kids and their families,” said Richard K. Davis, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. “We are honored to partner with The Walt Disney Company and we look forward to granting countless more wishes together.”

During the Disney Wish christening ceremony, Make-A-Wish children will recite the blessing for the newest ship, evoking the spirit of optimism The Walt Disney Company is known for, the company said in a news release.

In celebration of the Disney Wish and the incredible power of wishes, Disney Cruise Line has worked with Make-A-Wish to create an exclusive line of merchandise that includes a Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse plush, ear headband, trading pin, spirit jersey and tumbler.

Disney said it will donate 10% of the purchase price from the sale of every item in the Disney Wish Limited Edition Collection now through July 18, 2023, to Make-A-Wish. The full collection will be available on the Disney Wish with select items available online beginning July 18.

