Shipley Do-Nuts plans 1st Central Florida location. Here’s when, where you can find it

ORLANDO, Fla. – Texas-based doughnut chain Shipley Do-Nuts is set to open its first Central Florida location in Orlando by the end of 2022, according to a news release.

Shipley said it is partnering with MLD Hospitality to open the Orlando franchise, which will be located at 5919 S. Orange Blossom Trail, the release read.

No firm opening date for the location has been set.

This Orlando location will be the fourth Shipley store in Florida, according to its website.

The head of MLD believes the Orlando area could sustain up to 50 Shipley locations, the release reads.

Shipley has been in business since 1936, according to the company.

In addition to donuts and cinnamon rolls, Shiply is also known for its kolaches, which are savory items of baked dough stuffed with meats and cheese.

It currently has more than 330 restaurants in 10 states with plans to open 350 more over the next five years, according to the release.