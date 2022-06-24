Development chances increase for tropical wave in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. – A tropical wave over the eastern Atlantic now has a 50% chance to develop over the next five days.

Invest 94, as designated by the National Hurricane Center, on Friday continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!) | RELATED: 2022 storm names | Florida’s ‘luck’ may be running out]

Invest stands for area of investigation and is the point when the National Hurricane Center begins running forecast models for specific disturbances.

Ad

Environmental conditions appear favorable for development as the system moves west at 15-20 mph, and a tropical depression could form by early next week.

[STORY CONTINUES BELOW]

Computer models

Computer forecasts take the system west into the Caribbean by the middle of next week.

The next named storm will be called Bonnie.

Hurricane season ends Dec. 1.

[VIDEO BELOW: Track the tropics]