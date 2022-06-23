99, 100: Orlando, Daytona Beach sweltering amid decades-old temperature records

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Folks out at the World’s Most Famous Beach will want to jump in the water when they hear this: Daytona Beach’s temperature Thursday hit heights not seen in 23 years.

News 6 meteorologists said Daytona Beach’s temperature hit 100 Thursday for the first time since 1999. That ties a record for the day that was set in 1944.

It’s not the only place in Central Florida where we are flirting with record heat. In Orlando, the temperature hit 99, tying a record set in 1924. The last time Orlando reached a high of 99 was in 2015.

And “feels like” temperatures will be even higher. It could feel as hot as 110 in parts of Central Florida Thursday.

Temperature records for Central Florida. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

With low rain chances, temperatures will likely remain as high on Friday, so be sure to protect yourself from the heat.

Temperatures will drop as rain chances rise this weekend.