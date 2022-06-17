Seminole County prepares to activate extreme heat plan as temperatures rise

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Ahead of extreme heat this weekend, Seminole County is preparing to activate cooling centers to provide relief.

As temperatures continue to soar in Central Florida, the county is planning to active the extreme weather plan in place for high heat.

County officials said this plan establishes cooling and relief centers at parks and libraries.

“These facilities, as well as indoor malls and shopping plazas, can provide relief for persons who do not have air conditioning at home, temporary power outages, or similar,” the county said.

There will also be an emergency relief shelter available on stand-by in case there is a power outage or loss of air conditioning or ventilation at a local assisted living facility, nursing home or senior living facility.

Saturday could make a run for Wednesday’s title of hottest day of the year with highs surging back into the mid-to-upper 90s. With the humidity factored in, the heat index will approach 110.

A heat advisory is issued by the National Weather Service when the heat index is expected to rise above 108.