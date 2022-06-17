Pool day in Central Florida: Near-record heat continues with limited rain chances

ORLANDO, Fla. – The near-record heat continues Friday with no relief through the start of the weekend.

Other than a stray storm in the afternoon, most of Central Florida stays dry. A few storms could sneak into the region late Friday night through the pre-dawn hours of Saturday.

Future radar

Saturday could make a run for Wednesday’s title of hottest of the year with highs surging back into the mid-to-upper 90s.

Highs Saturday

With the humidity factored in, the heat index will approach 110 degrees. Storm chances increase by the middle of Saturday afternoon as the sea breezes come together.

Future radar

Slightly higher storm chances continue for Father’s Day on Sunday, which will help keep the temperatures in the low-to-mid 90s. Mid-to-upper 90s surge back by the middle and latter portion of the upcoming work week.

Tropical update:

A disturbance in the extreme western Caribbean now only has a 10% chance to develop. The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet.