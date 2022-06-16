SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens offer flash sale on tickets

ORLANDO, FLA – SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens are offering a limited-time sale on park tickets this weekend, according to a release.

The sale is happening from starting Thursday, June 16, through Sunday, June 19.

SeaWorld guests have the option to purchase daily tickets for $55, originally priced at $124.99, according to their website. Guest can also upgrade and get a two-park ticket for $99, which can include any of SeaWorld’s theme parks: Sea World Orlando, Aquatica Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa and Adventure Island, according to the company.

The company is also offering guests a deal for Busch Gardens. When guests purchase a Busch Gardens fun card, they can get an Adventure Island fun card for free. The offer is valid until Sunday, according to Busch Gardens website.

SeaWorld Orlando offers guests with the purchase of a ticket to experience animal encounters, the chance to see this year’s Electric Ocean summer festival and more, according to a news release.

Click here to purchase tickets for SeaWorld. To access Busch Gardens flash sale, click here.