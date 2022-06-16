‘Full liquor dog park:’ Here’s when Pups Pub opens in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Next month, Orlando’s first and only “full liquor dog park & sports bar” is set to become reality with the opening of Pups Pub in downtown.

The couple behind the project — Alex Wright, AKA “The Dogfather,” and Sheila Suhar, chief of business development — aim to open the Orlando location on July 1, according to their website.

Mural located at Pups Pub Orlando (Pups Pub Orlando)

Originally from Tampa, Pups Pub opened its first location in July 2020.

One of the reasons Wright and Suhar chose to open in Orlando was because they saw how many dog owners live in the area, as well as a need for more dog-friendly places, according to Juliet McCann, Pups Pub chief marketing officer.

Courtesy of Pups Pub (Pups Pub Orlando)

Because Suhar is a real estate agent, she saw the lack of dog parks in Orlando and wanted to fill the void by opening the pub, offering a space for dogs and their owners to socialize and have fun, McCann said.

“Many people who live in apartments do not have open spaces for their dogs, so we wanted to open a space where dogs can play and socialize,” McCann said.

Adults need to be 21 years old or older to enter the pub, according to its website.

In order for owners to bring their dogs to the pub, they need to make sure the pups are friendly and have their vaccinations up to date. Additionally, dogs over 1 year old must be spayed or neutered, the rules state. The pub will offer “pup patroller security” to keep an eye on dogs.

To honor their grand opening in Orlando, the pub is offering discounted VIP memberships for dogs if purchased before July 1. With the 50% discount, monthly memberships are $15 and annual memberships are $150, according to the pub’s social media.

Pups Pub Orlando is offering a 50% discount in their VIP membership for members who register before their opening. (Pups Pub Orlando)

Pups Pub will be open seven days a week from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., located at 317 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801.

“We won’t be closing too late, so the pups won’t miss their bedtimes,” McCann said.

Learn more at Pups Pub’s website by clicking here.