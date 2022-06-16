🌊Here’s where you can go tubing around Central Florida

When the heat reaches its peak this summer, there’s a great way to cool off in Florida. And that’s by going tubing.

All you have to do is grab a tube (or rent one), round up your family and friends and head out for this fun adventure at a Florida spring.

That icy cool water will keep those hot days at bay.

Lucky for Central Floridians, we have some options right here in our area. Some other locations are a short road trip away.

Rock Springs Run at Kelly Park, Apopka

The 68-degree water at Kelly Park is calling your name.

You can bring your own tube (or float that is less than 5 feet in length) or rent one outside the park.

It costs $3 per vehicle with one to two people, $5 per vehicle for three to eight people and an additional $1 for people or those that walk or ride their bikes in.

The park is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the summer, but it is a park that reaches capacity early.

Blue Spring State Park, Orange City

If you head north to Orange City, you can experience Blue Spring State Park which is known for its manatees.

Guests have the ability to tube within the park by renting a tube from Blue Springs Adventures, the park’s website shows.

Officials advise you enter the water at the upper entry, swim up to the spring boil and then float your way back to the main dock.

The length of the float is about an eighth of a mile, the park’s website says.

Blue Spring is open every day of the year from 8 a.m. until sundown. It costs $6 per vehicle with two to 8 passengers to get in.

This park can reach capacity quickly, so the park suggests you get there early.

Rainbow Springs, Dunnellon (Copyright (c) 2020 Joni Hanebutt/Shutterstock. No use without permission.)

Rainbow Springs State Park, Dunnellon

If you travel about one and a half hours to the northeast of Orlando, you’ll get to Rainbow Springs in Dunnellon.

There’s a lot to do at rainbow springs, but we’re here to talk about tubing.

There is an entrance just for tubing because its website says tubing is not allowed in the headsprings area of the park.

Once you arrive, you will take a shuttle upstream for two miles where you can then tube the Rainbow River as you make your way back to your vehicle, according to its website.

The park says the float takes two hours to complete.

Only registered campers can use their own tubes, the park says.

Rainbow Springs is open 365 days a year from 8 a.m. to sunset. Its website says contact guest services for tube rental and shuttle fees.

Ichetucknee Springs State Park (Copyright (c) 2021 Hayden Dunsel/Shutterstock. No use without permission.)

Ichetucknee Springs State Park, Fort White

The Ichetucknee River is a favorite for tubers but it’s a bit further for Central Floridians. You’ll find this park in Fort White which is a little over two hours to the northeast.

Guests can tube year-round from the Midpoint, or Dampier’s Landing, which is the south main entrance off Highway 27, the park says on its website.

The park says tubes can be rented within the park or you can bring your own, but they cannot exceed 60 inches in any two directions.

Admission is $6 per vehicle with two to eight people. All visitors must be off the river by 6 p.m.

Ginnie Springs (Photo by (WT-de) Mistoffeles via Wikimedia Commons)

Ginnie Springs, High Springs

And if you don’t mind driving two hours, you’ll find the crystal clear waters of Ginnie Springs in High Springs, just outside of Gainesville.

Once you have your tube, hit the Sante Fe River for some fun.

The park said most guests enter at Beaver’s Landing river access point and tube for an hour or so back to the tube exit at Twin Spring.

During the summer, Ginnie Springs is open starting at 8 a.m. and closes at different times depending on the day. The adult season rate is $20, with children ages 5 to 12 costing $5 and children 4 and under gaining free admission.