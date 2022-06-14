WATCH: 135-pound dog shows up to ‘shop’ at Florida Dollar General

When a 135-pound dog showed for a big night out of shopping at the Dollar General, the Bradenton Police Department responded to return Bentley to his owner.

BRADENTON, Fla. – No leash, no owner, some service.

When 135-pound Bentley walked into the Bradenton Dollar General located on Manatee Avenue W. on May 31, he wandered around for hours like he owned the place, body camera footage released by police shows.

[TRENDING: Disney’s Cirque du Soleil show offers Florida resident ticket deal | Merritt Island girl struck by lightning fights for her life | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

“(The dog was) like, ‘Hey, I’m here to go grab something’ and then he just really walked through the whole store and we just couldn’t get him out,” a store employee told a responding officer trying to reunite Bentley with his owner. “But then it was time to close. We had to lock our doors and now I fear, like, ‘If I let him go what can happen to him?’”

Ad

[WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW]

Bentley, nails cut and well taken care of, was just “doing his own thing” shopping at the Dollar General that evening, police observed.

“He’s definitely a house dog,” one officer can be heard saying in the video. “He’s clean, he’s a big boy.”

Police determined the “big ol’” pup had a microchip, which they used that to contact Bentley’s owner.

Bentley’s dad showed up as soon as he realized his good boy was missing. The owner told officers Bentley got out due to an issue with the gate and thanked the store employees and officers for looking after him.