Dog reunites with family months after recovering from burns in Bushnell car fire

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A dog was reunited with his owners following months of recovery after being burned in a Bushnell car fire, according to Sumter County Animal Services.

Bane, the terrier/American Staffordshire mix, suffered burns to all four paws, his eyes, muzzle, the right side of his body and his lower body on Feb. 5 in a car fire at a Walmart parking lot, the county animal officials said in a news release Thursday.

"Bane" the dog, a terrier/American Staffordshire mix undergoing treatment for burn injuries at Sumter County Animal Services. (Sumter County Animal Services)

Animal officials said Bane’s recovery involved “clipping and combing out the melted plastic to his fur, clipping and cleaning the right lateral thigh and flank with chlorhexidine scrub and sterile saline, and applying silver sulfadiazine to the burn wounds, and bandaging all four feet.”

The county’s animal services cared for Bane while his owners were unable to, a process that took about 5 weeks.

Bane’s owner was also injured in the fire and expressed interest back in February about being reunited with the terrier once both were healed, veterinarians said.

“Bane did awesome and his healing is complete,” Kimberlee Hill, animal control technician at Sumter County Animal Services, said in a news release. “Once Bane was medically able to go out and play, he loved running in our play yard with his toys and treats! He is a very sweet and out-going boy.”