Man bitten by gator he mistook for dog in Florida, deputies say

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was bitten by an alligator he thought was a dog Tuesday morning in Sarasota County, deputies told WTSP-TV.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. at Warm Mineral Springs Motel on South Tamiami Trail in North Port, according to a report from the Tampa station.

Investigators said the man was walking outside the motel overnight when he spotted a dark figure that “appeared to look like a dog with a long leash,” a sheriff’s office spokesperson wrote in an email to WTSP-TV.

Deputies said the alligator bit the man’s right leg as he tried to escape, the station said. The man flagged down a deputy who was in the area for an unrelated call, according to WTSP-TV.

The man was transported to a local hospital and the gator was captured before the arrival of the licensed trapper, the station reported.

