Sink or swim? This 550-pound gator did both in a Florida family’s pool

A gator weighing over 550 ponds was found in a Deep Creek family's pool, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – With summer just around the corner, some are just chomping at the bit for a dip in the pool.

This 10-foot, 11-inch, 550-pound alligator is no different.

Apparently, the gator woke a sleeping family in Deep Creek after tearing through the screen surrounding their outdoor pool to get in the water, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Law enforcement and FWC officials were able to remove the gator from the pool, pictures show. (Charlotte County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials were able to secure and remove the gator from the property, pictures show.

“Water Safety Month, Tip #37: Always check your pool before diving in!” deputies said in a Facebook post.