Sink or swim? This 550-pound gator did both in a Florida family’s pool

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – With summer just around the corner, some are just chomping at the bit for a dip in the pool.
This 10-foot, 11-inch, 550-pound alligator is no different.
Apparently, the gator woke a sleeping family in Deep Creek after tearing through the screen surrounding their outdoor pool to get in the water, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.
Deputies and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials were able to secure and remove the gator from the property, pictures show.
“Water Safety Month, Tip #37: Always check your pool before diving in!” deputies said in a Facebook post.