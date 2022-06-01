Report: Gator captured after man killed while searching for Frisbees at Florida park

LARGO, Fla. – A gator suspected in a fatal attack of a man at a Florida park has been captured and euthanized, according to WFLA in Tampa.

According to WFLA, Largo police responded Tuesday morning to John S. Taylor Park, where the man was killed.

Police believed a gator was involved after learning the man was possibly looking for Frisbees in the water, the Associated Press reported. The park’s website notes that patrons can “discover the sport of disc golf on a course set in the natural beauty of this park.” The course is set along the lake, which has no-swimming signs posted along it.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission arrived to the park, located a large gator and captured it. The alligator was then euthanized and now a necropsy report will determine whether it was involved in the attack.

