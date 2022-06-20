Dog days: How to save your dog from a heat stroke

How to identify a heat stroke and save your dog from one.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida summers are not just hot; they can be dangerous.

With summers getting hotter, dogs in hot environments may have a heat stroke.

Dogs have a higher risk of overheating because they only cool down by panting or blood vessel expansion, according to Fetch by WebMD. They only have minimal sweat glands in the footpads - not enough to cool them down.

Dogs are the most popular pet in the United States with about 69 million households owning at least one dog, according to Statista.

If a heat stroke is not treated quickly, it can be fatal. Any hot environment can lead to a heat stroke, but according to Pet MD, the most common cause is a careless action by pet owners, including leaving dogs in hot cars or forgetting to provide water and shade to outdoors pets.

An overheating dog can be unable or unwilling to move around or excessively panting. Other signs include drooling, dilated pupils, dry mucous membranes, vomiting, mental dullness, loss of consciousness and collapse, according to PetMD.

If you think your dog is having a heat stroke, here’s what to do: