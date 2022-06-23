Extreme heat: Blazing hot day in Central Florida

Here's your weather outlook for the Orlando area.

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing extreme heat across Central Florida.

Expect a high temperature of 98 degrees in the Orlando area on Thursday and Friday. The record high in Orlando on this date is 99, set in 1924.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Expect “feels like” temperatures at 100 or higher.

Rain chances will be at 30%, mainly late in the afternoon.

The chance of rain increases to 50% and 70% for Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Because of those increased rain chances, high temperatures will be back to normal -- at 90 -- through the weekend.

Stay safe!