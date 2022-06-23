Bad weather causes power outages, road blocks across Marion County

OCALA, Fla. – Inclement weather led to multiple road obstructions across Ocala Thursday afternoon, the city’s fire rescue said in a Facebook post.
Fire officials said bad weather affected several power lines, trees and power poles in the following areas, among others:
- NE 10th Street and NE 28th Avenue
- SW 19th Avenue and SW 17th Place
- SE 17th Street
- SE 27th Place / Highway 413A
- SE 37th Court Circle
- NE 25th Avenue and Jacksonville Road
- Fort King Street
According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, traffic lights and railroad crossings are also out throughout the county after weather disrupted the power.
In a Facebook post, deputies said to treat traffic lights that are not working as a four-way stop sign. A flashing red light should be treated as a stop sign and a flashing yellow light indicates drivers should proceed with caution.