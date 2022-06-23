85º

Bad weather causes power outages, road blocks across Marion County

Multiple intersections impacted by loss of power, fallen objects on the road

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Ocala Fire Rescue responded to multiple power outage and road block calls out of the city Thursday afternoon. (Ocala Fire Rescue)

OCALA, Fla. – Inclement weather led to multiple road obstructions across Ocala Thursday afternoon, the city’s fire rescue said in a Facebook post.

Fire officials said bad weather affected several power lines, trees and power poles in the following areas, among others:

  • NE 10th Street and NE 28th Avenue
  • SW 19th Avenue and SW 17th Place
  • SE 17th Street
  • SE 27th Place / Highway 413A
  • SE 37th Court Circle
  • NE 25th Avenue and Jacksonville Road
  • Fort King Street
Fire officials said there were fallen trees and powerlines across Ocala Thursday. (Ocala Fire Rescue)

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, traffic lights and railroad crossings are also out throughout the county after weather disrupted the power.

In a Facebook post, deputies said to treat traffic lights that are not working as a four-way stop sign. A flashing red light should be treated as a stop sign and a flashing yellow light indicates drivers should proceed with caution.

