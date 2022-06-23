Bad weather causes power outages, road blocks across Marion County

Ocala Fire Rescue responded to multiple power outage and road block calls out of the city Thursday afternoon.

OCALA, Fla. – Inclement weather led to multiple road obstructions across Ocala Thursday afternoon, the city’s fire rescue said in a Facebook post.

Fire officials said bad weather affected several power lines, trees and power poles in the following areas, among others:

[TRENDING: Police: Teens broke into $8M Florida mansion, held boxing matches during house party | 19 Central Florida restaurants make list of 100 top places to eat in state | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

NE 10th Street and NE 28th Avenue

SW 19th Avenue and SW 17th Place

SE 17th Street

SE 27th Place / Highway 413A

SE 37th Court Circle

NE 25th Avenue and Jacksonville Road

Fort King Street

Fire officials said there were fallen trees and powerlines across Ocala Thursday. (Ocala Fire Rescue)

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, traffic lights and railroad crossings are also out throughout the county after weather disrupted the power.

In a Facebook post, deputies said to treat traffic lights that are not working as a four-way stop sign. A flashing red light should be treated as a stop sign and a flashing yellow light indicates drivers should proceed with caution.