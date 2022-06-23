2022 on track to be one of the hottest years on record across the globe

ORLANDO, Fla. – In 2020 the Earth tied for the warmest year on record. In 2021 the global temperature ranked seventh hottest in the record books. And it looks like 2022 is on track to be added to the list of record-breaking years.

Year to date, the average global land and ocean surface temperature was 1.53 degrees Fahrenheit above the 20th century average of 55.5 degrees F. That ranks this year as the sixth-warmest year on record so far.

2022 global temp so far

Monthly Temperature Rankings:

January : Sixth hottest

February: Seventh hottest

March: Fifth hottest

April: Fifth hottest

May: Ninth hottest

May 2022:

The average global temperature for May 2022 was 1.46 degrees F above the 20th-century average, which ranks as the ninth hottest May on record. These “warmer than normal” months have evolved into quite a trend. May 2022 is officially the 46th consecutive May and the 449th consecutive month with above-average temperatures.