Stay weather aware: Near-record heat, then big storms

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are cranking up the thermostat even further Saturday. Highs top out in the upper 90s later in the day. With the humidity factored in it will feel more like 100-110 degrees. If we hit 99 at the Orlando International Airport, it will be the hottest day since 2015.

Most of Central Florida, with the exception of Marion and Flagler counties, is under a heat advisory. It will still be hot and humid for Marion and Flagler, but thunderstorms are expected to begin first north of Orlando helping to keep Marion and Flagler just shy of heat advisory criteria.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Heat advisory

Cooling thunderstorms increase in coverage through the second half of the afternoon and especially the evening.

Ad

Future radar Saturday

A few storms could turn severe containing hail and isolated damaging wind. Torrential rain and lightning will also accompany any storm Saturday.

Showers could linger into the start of Father’s Day. A few more storms will likely develop early Sunday afternoon. The increase in clouds and showers around Sunday will help keep temperatures in the lower 90s.

Tropical update:

A disturbance in the western Caribbean is not expected to develop. The rest of the Atlantic is quiet.