Advisories issued for Central Florida counties as near-record heat continues

ORLANDO, Fla. – Heat advisories have been issued for multiple Central Florida counties as near-record high temperatures continue.

The advisories have been issued for Brevard, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Sumter, Polk and inland Volusia counties for Saturday.

Saturday could make a run for Wednesday’s title of hottest of the year with highs surging back into the mid-to-upper 90s. With the humidity factored in, the heat index will approach 110 degrees.

A heat advisory is issued by the National Weather Service when the heat index is expected to rise above 108.

The current forecast for Saturday in Orlando is 98, but it has the potential to reach 99 degrees without the humidity. While one degree doesn’t make that much of a difference, if the temperature does soar to 99 degrees or hotter at the Orlando International Airport, it will be the hottest day since 2015.

In Seminole County, officials are preparing to activate cooling centers to provide relief and planning to activate the extreme weather plan in place for high heat.