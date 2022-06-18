3.9 magnitude earthquake shakes Georgia

3.9 magnitude earthquake reported near Statesboro, Georgia just after 4 a.m. Saturday.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Georgians were woken up early Saturday morning by a 3.9 magnitude earthquake. Initially this quake was reported as a 4.5 magnitude earthquake from the United States Geological Survey.

Moderate shaking was reported near the epicenter of the quake east of Stillmore. The earthquake was reportedly felt as far south as Brunswick, GA and as far north as Columbia, SC. Light shaking was also felt in the Atlanta metro area.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

Earthquakes of this magnitude are rare for the Peach State. There have only been 10 earthquakes reaching magnitude 3.5 or greater since 1903.

Saturday’s quake ties for the 5th strongest on record. The strongest earthquake ever recorded in the state was magnitude 4.5 in 1914.