Jury deliberations to continue in murder trial for woman accused in UCF executive’s death

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Jurors will return to court Friday morning to continue their deliberations in the murder trial of a woman accused of killing her husband in their Winter Park home in January 2019.

Danielle Redlick, 48, faces charges of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence in the death of 65-year-old Michael Redlick, who worked as director of external affairs and partnership relations at UCF’s DeVos Sport Business Management Graduate Program.

The trial has lasted more than a week and if she is convicted, Redlick faces a possible life sentence.

During closing arguments Thursday, prosecutors and the defense painted two different pictures of what happened the night Michael Redlick was killed. The state worked to convince the jury Reddlick was guilty in the stabbing death of her husband. Prosecutors showed the knife used to kill Michael Redlick, saying his wife waited 11 hours to call 911 and tried to get rid of evidence.

“She does everything she can, from the moment she realizes she killed that man, to avoid answering for what she’s done,” prosecutors said.

The defense argued Michael Redlick was a violent and controlling husband and that the “only option she had in that kitchen was to take action.” Redlick’s attorney said her goal was to escape as she was being strangled and had no choice but to stab him in self-defense.

Jurors are making a decision on two charges: second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.