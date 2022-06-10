Testimony resumes in murder trial for wife accused in UCF executive’s death

The second day of testimony is set to get underway Friday in the trial of Danielle Redlick, who is accused in the 2019 stabbing death of her husband.

Danielle Redlick, 48, faces charges of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence in the death of 65-year-old Michael Redlick, who worked as director of external affairs and partnership relations at the University of Central Florida’s DeVos Sport Business Management Graduate Program.

He was found dead Jan. 12, 2019, in their shared home on Temple Drive. According to a warrant for Redlick’s arrest, she waited 11 hours to call 911 after her husband died. On the phone with 911, investigators said Redlick initially told dispatchers that her husband suffered a heart attack after an argument, later claiming he stabbed himself.

The defense said Danielle Redlick reacted in “confusion, in despair, and trauma” following Michael Redlick’s death, as justification for her initial claim of a heart attack.

Lawyers on both sides delivered their opening statements in court Thursday.

Assistant state attorney Sean Wiggins described the morning after Michael Redlick was killed. Wiggins told the court Redlick was unhappy in the marriage and had filed for divorce but abandoned that effort and joined a dating site in 2018.

Her lawyers followed up in opening statements and said she stabbed her husband in self-defense. The defense claimed Michael Redlick was “violent” with his wife on several occasions and said he punched her in the face at one time, becoming more and more aggressive.

After opening statements, prosecutors began calling witnesses — mostly members of the Winter Park Police Department who investigated the stabbing.

Prosecutors continued calling witnesses to the stand Friday, beginning with a Winter Park police detective. Prosecutors asked about a second search warrant executed at the Redlick home. During the search, Det. Pamela Woehr with Winter Park police said they found a journal that said “forgive me for all my wrongs for I am heartily sorry.”

REDLICK TRIAL: Woehr was there to collect DNA/saliva samples from Redlick. As Woehr was telling Redlick about the 2nd search warrant Redlick said “I did not murder my husband.” @news6wkmg — Amanda Castro (@AmandaNews6) June 10, 2022

Woehr said they searched Michael Redlick’s office at UCF and found a folder with divorce-related documents, including an email Danielle Redlick sent to her husband on May 14, 2018. In one portion she wrote “I have suffered, even bled to death I’d say.” Woehr said “even bled to death” was found underlined.

The owner of a dating app called Meet Mindful testified to say Danielle Redlick was on the app after her husband’s murder.

REDLICK TRIAL: Now hearing from the owner of Meet Mindful, the dating app prosecutors say Redlick was on after her husband’s murder. Says she signed up in December 2018. Her relationship status was separated & this is what she wrote under the “Looking for” section @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/BrHEpENdz8 — Amanda Castro (@AmandaNews6) June 10, 2022

Jurors then heard from Stuart James, a forensic scientist who specializes in bloodstain pattern analysis. James reviewed photos from the scene and said there was evidence the area was wiped down and the scene was cleaned up with objects.