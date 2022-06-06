Jury selection begins for woman accused of killing husband in Winter Park

ORLANDO, Fla. – Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday for Danielle Redlick, who’s accused of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence in the death of her husband, Michael Redlick, a University of Central Florida executive.

Michael Redlick’s body was found inside the couple’s Winter Park home in January 2019.

Investigators said Danielle Redlick called 911 and initially told the dispatcher that her husband had a heart attack after they had an argument. She then changed her story and claimed Redlick stabbed himself, officials said.

“He was not OK last night. We had an altercation and he stabbed himself and I ran into the bathroom and then I came out and I tried to help him and I saw that he was lying blood,” Danielle Redlick said to 911 dispatcher.

Investigators said Redlick’s wounds were not self-inflicted, adding that Danielle Redlick tried to clean up the crime scene before calling 911 hours later.

Danielle Redlick told an Orange County judge on Wednesday she will not accept a plea deal offered by state prosecutors.

Danielle Redlick, who pleaded not guilty, rejected an offer from prosecutors to plead guilty to manslaughter charges in 2020.

Jury selection is expected to run through Wednesday and the trial could go through next week.

