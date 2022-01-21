Hearing being held for wife accused of killing UCF executive

ORLANDO, Fla. – Attorneys for a Winter Park woman accused of killing her husband in their home will appear in court Friday morning for a hearing,

Danielle Redlick is accused of fatally stabbing 65-year-old Michael Redlick, who worked as a director of the University of Central Florida’s sports business management program, in their home in January 2019.

According to court documents, her attorneys are expected to fight to have certain statements tossed out. Redlick was scheduled to appear in court, but she did not attend due to COVID.

According to the arrest warrant, Redlick called 911 the day after she had a fight with her husband and told operators Michael Redlick had stabbed himself.

“We had an altercation and he stabbed himself and I ran and hid in the bathroom,” she said in the 911 call.” When I came out I was trying to help him and saw he was lying in blood and then I tried to help him and I couldn’t.”

In February 2020, Redlick denied a plea deal from state prosecutors, who offered her to plead guilty to manslaughter charges and serve 10 years in prison in addition to five years in prison concurrent with the manslaughter sentence.

She’s facing a second-degree murder charge with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence.